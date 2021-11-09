NEWS

Decisions soon on major navy acquisition program

decisions-soon-on-major-navy-acquisition-program

After securing the acquisition of three frigates from France, with an option for a fourth, the government is expected to decide by year’s end on the acquisition of three corvettes, also with an option for a fourth.

It was assumed that Greece would also buy its corvettes from France; however, the Dutch have recently entered the conversation with their own Sigma 10514 ships offered at 80 million per unit, which is considered a very competitive price. Delivery is expected after 2025.

The navy will also acquire four M-Type frigates, two from the French Navy and two from Belgium’s. Talks are also proceeding apace for the acquisition of three missile systems, SPIKE / NLOS, Rampage and SPICE, all made in Israel, by IMI Systems and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Theodoros Skylakakis, alternate finance minister for fiscal policy, is monitoring all procurement programs.

Defense
READ MORE
european-army-commanders-to-meet-in-athens-on-nov-9-11
NEWS

European army commanders to meet in Athens on Nov. 9-11

Paul Marveilleux, captain of the French frigate Auvergne, looks on during a port call at Cyprus' port of Larnaca on Monday. [Petros Karadjias/AP]
NEWS

France flexes muscle, puts warship in eastern Mediterranean

[Intime News]
NEWS

US envoy: Greece partnership no threat to Turkey

Officials observe Cypriot forces conducting rescue and counter-terrorism drills streamed live to monitors at the Joint Rescue Coordination Center during the ‘Nemesis’ exercise in the southern coastal city of Larnaca, Cyprus, Wednesday. [AP]
NEWS

Cyprus holds rig security drills amid hydrocarbon tensions

rafales-alexandroupoli-base-irk-erdogan
NEWS

Rafales, Alexandroupoli base irk Erdogan

[Twitter account of GEETHA Chief]
NEWS

GEETHA, US sign MDCA’s implementing arrangement