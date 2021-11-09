decisions-soon-on-major-navy-acquisition-program

After securing the acquisition of three frigates from France, with an option for a fourth, the government is expected to decide by year’s end on the acquisition of three corvettes, also with an option for a fourth.

It was assumed that Greece would also buy its corvettes from France; however, the Dutch have recently entered the conversation with their own Sigma 10514 ships offered at 80 million per unit, which is considered a very competitive price. Delivery is expected after 2025.

The navy will also acquire four M-Type frigates, two from the French Navy and two from Belgium’s. Talks are also proceeding apace for the acquisition of three missile systems, SPIKE / NLOS, Rampage and SPICE, all made in Israel, by IMI Systems and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Theodoros Skylakakis, alternate finance minister for fiscal policy, is monitoring all procurement programs.