former-greek-president-leaves-hospital

Former Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos was released from hospital on Sunday after being admitted for precautionary reasons on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19.

“The former President of the Hellenic Republic underwent full clinical medical testing, the results were very good and the doctor responsible judged that the patient could leave the hospital and remain at home,” stated an announcement released by the hospital.

The announcement stressed that the overall condition of Pavlopoulos is very good.