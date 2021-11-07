Coronavirus: 4,307 new cases, 52 deaths, 470 intubated

New cases of coronavirus dipped, as usual, Sunday, but deaths and intubations rose.

Greek health authorities announced 4,307 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday, as well as 52 deaths, up from 43 the previous day.

There were 470 patients on ventilators early Sunday afternoon, up from 459 a day earlier and 421 last Sunday.

The highest number of cases was recorded in the Attica region, which includes the capital,Athens, with 902, followed by Thessaloniki (766) and Larissa (262).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 786,904 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 16,295 fatalities.