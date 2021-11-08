fm-to-visit-rome-and-the-vatican

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will be in Rome and the Vatican on Monday and Tuesday. During his visit Dendias will meet with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio. Following talks, the two ministers will exchange the instruments of ratification of the Agreement between the two countries on the delimitation of their respective maritime zones.

Dendias will also visit the Italian Chamber of Deputies and meet with Piero Fassino, President of the Foreign Affairs Committee. Then, he will meet with the members of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber. Expected topics of discussion include the strengthening of bilateral relations in all areas, cooperation within the European Union, the Western Balkans, the situation in Libya, and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East. Immediately after, the minister will visit the headquarters of the World Food Program, where he is expected to hold a meeting with Deputy Executive Director, Amir Mahmoud Abdulla.

Dendias will also visit Vatican City and is expected to meet with the Secretary of State (Prime Minister), Cardinal Pietro Parolin, on Tuesday. During this visit, he will inaugurate an Exhibition of Greek Art, organized by the Embassy of Greece to the Holy See, on the depiction of the human form in Modern Greek art, from the post-Byzantine period to the contemporary era.

Additionally, on Tuesday the Greek Foreign Minister will visit the Sapienza University of Rome, where he will address the opening of the International Conference themed: “The Italian Philhellenic Movement and the Greek War of Independence.” [AMNA]