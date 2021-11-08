NEWS

Dendias meets with Italian counterpart in Rome

dendias-meets-with-italian-counterpart-in-rome
[AMNA]

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, who is on a visit to Rome and the Vatican City, on Monday met with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio. 

The two ministers discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation within the EU, as well as regional developments regarding Libya, the Western Balkans, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.

“Greece and Rome share close historic ties and a common vision for a stronger EU,” Dendias tweeted after the meeting. [AMNA]

A woman is checked for her Covid-19 vaccination certificate in order to be allowed to enter a shop in Athens, Greece, Saturday. As of Saturday, all unvaccinated people are obliged to display a recent negative test to enter all indoor public areas, including banks, most shops, government buildings and hair salons and the only exceptions concern supermarkets, shops selling food, pharmacies and places of worship. [AP]
[Reuters]
Presentation of the new Greek Police motorcycle DIAS Team, at the Markopoulos Training Center, in Athens, Greece on December 30, 2019. [SOOC]
[InTime News]
