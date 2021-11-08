dendias-meets-with-italian-counterpart-in-rome

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, who is on a visit to Rome and the Vatican City, on Monday met with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio.

The two ministers discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation within the EU, as well as regional developments regarding Libya, the Western Balkans, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.

“Greece and Rome share close historic ties and a common vision for a stronger EU,” Dendias tweeted after the meeting. [AMNA]