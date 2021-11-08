NEWS

Over 300 people died of Covid in last 2 weeks in northern Greece

At least 300 people, 85-87 pct of whom were unvaccinated, died of Covid in Macedonia and Thrace in the last two weeks, while a total of 1,167 Covid patients were being treated in regular hospital beds and ICUs on Monday.

According to information, 529 coronavirus patients were being treated in regular wards and 91 in ICUs in the 14 hospitals of the country’s 3rd Regional Health Unit, which includes Thessaloniki and Western Macedonia. In the 14 hopitals of the 4th Regional Health Unit (Thessaloniki, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace) there were another 479 patients in ordinary wards and 61in ICUs.

In a visit to Thessaloniki last Friday, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said most of the vaccinated patients being treated in ICUs had been inoculated more than six months ago.

Coronavirus
