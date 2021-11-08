NEWS

Expert urges pregnant women to get vaccined

[Intime News]

With new Covid infections breaking one record after another, the president of Greece’s National Vaccination Committee, on Monday urged pregnant women and those breastfeeding to get vaccinated against Covid-19 to avoid risks to them and their baby.

“They put themselves and their baby at risk… Vaccines are recommended for pregnant women, nursing mothers and women planning to have children,” Maria Theodoridou said at a daily briefing on the pandemic, noting that there is no indication that the vaccines affect fertility.

Theodoridou also said that pregnant women with Covid have an increased risk of premature birth and other health issues while emphasizing that they themselves “are at the same risk as people with underlying health problems.”

Health authorities on Monday announced 7,335 new coronavirus infections, the highest number since the start of the pandemic in the country, and the third record broken in the past two weeks. 

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 65 deaths, up from 52 the previous day, bringing the total number to 16,361.

Coronavirus Vaccine
