Inoculations rise amid new restrictions, surging cases

Amid tighter restrictions for the unvaccinated and the sharp rise in the daily Covid-19 infection rate, there has been a noteworthy increase in the rate of inoculations over the last few days.

According to Secretary-General for Primary Healthcare Marios Themistokleous, in the last seven days 175,000 appointments have been made for the first dose of the vaccine, up 185% on last week. Over the same period, 275,000 appointments were made for a booster dose, a 200% increase in appointments.

More than 6,430,000 citizens are fully vaccinated – 61.2% of the general population and 70.2% of the adult population. The corresponding EU average is 65.6% of the general population and 75.5% of the adult population. So far 460,000 citizens have received booster shots.

“Greece ranks sixth in the seven-day rolling average of vaccinations, 16th among fully vaccinated and 17th in single-dose vaccinations,” he said at a daily briefing on the coronavirus.