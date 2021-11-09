plan-foresees-much-lighter-traffic-in-center-of-athens

The declaration of the historic center of Athens as an area without cars (excluding catering, taxis, means of transport and access to parking spaces), the expansion of controlled parking by 1,700 spots, the creation of a network of bicycle lanes, and the renovation of squares and streets are some of the measures proposed for the next five years in the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan of the Municipality of Athens, which was submitted for approval to the municipal council on Monday.

Among the interventions foreseen is the ban on the passage and parking of vehicles in areas around the Acropolis – Psyrri, the Commercial Triangle, Plaka, Philopappou Hill, Thiseio and Kerameikos.

The strategy to support cycling in Athens is also in the plan, including the access of bicycles to roads with light traffic as well as a network of cycling paths linking the center with other such routes in the capital.