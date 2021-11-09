NEWS

Expert committee member calls for booster Covid shot earlier

expert-committee-member-calls-for-booster-covid-shot-earlier
[InTime News]

People who have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus should get their booster shot four instead of six months after their last dose to stem transmission and the possibility of serious illness, a member of the committee of experts advising the government on the pandemic, said on Tuesday.

“When the vaccines first came out, they had this incredible effectiveness that we believed would last for some time. I had also said that we should be covered for six months. But new studies have shown that their effectiveness starts to wane after four months, mainly for mild infections, which do not lead to death but are still a transmission risk,” Theodoros Vassilakopoulos, an Athens University professor of pulmonary and critical care medicine, told Skai television.

The booster “needs come sooner,” he said, warning that “the worst obviously still lies ahead,” after Greece on Monday broke a new record with 7,335 new infections in 24 hours.

He added that while being vaccinated protects most people from serious illness, this is not the case for people over the age of 60, who are particularly vulnerable. 

“The vaccinated need to be protected by having the option of getting their booster shot earlier, at four months at least,” he said.

“Science is a process of seeking the truth through experimentation and study. We have to rethink or adjust what we know as new evidence emerges,” said Vassilakopoulos.

Coronavirus Vaccine
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

Expert urges pregnant women to get vaccined

[Matilde Campodonico/AP]
NEWS

Medical probe into anti-vax claims by gynecologists

[Reuters/ Yves Herman]
NEWS

Platform to book booster shots goes online

bishop-orders-clerics-to-get-vaccinated-after-parishioners-contract-virus
NEWS

Bishop orders clerics to get vaccinated after parishioners contract virus

[Giannis Papanikos/AP]
NEWS

Holy Synod urges faithful to produce negative Covid tests at church entrance

Healthcare workers opposing mandatory coronavirus vaccinations and the suspension from work for those who refuse to get the shots, chant slogans and hold a Greek flag during a protest outside the Greek Parliament, in central Athens, on Wednesday, [AP]
NEWS

Health care workers in Greece protest mandatory vaccines