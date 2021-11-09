monoclonal-antibodies-expected-to-arrive-in-greece-on-tuesday

Greece is on Tuesday expected to receive 2,000 doses of monoclonal antibodies, which will be delivered to the Pharmaceutical Research and Technology Institute.

Greece is participating in an EU program for the supply of monoclonal antibody treatments for patients Covid-19. The antibodies will be offered to patients at public hospitals on the basis of specific medical criteria, which the expert panel of infectious disease experts is currently examining.

The intravenous treatment must be administered in hospitals under medical supervision and its aim is to prevent the disease from becoming more acute.

Monoclonal antibodies are proteins made in a lab that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight the coronavirus.

Procedures are underway to also procure the anti-viral pills developed by Merck. However, scientists warned that the existence of good and effective treatments does not eliminate the need for vaccination.

[AMNA]




