greek-man-dies-in-custody-in-germany

The Greek Embassy and Consulate in Germany are providing support to the family of a 24-year-old man who died in police custody after being arrested in the German city of Wuppertal last week.

German authorities have indicated that his death may be drug-related.

German media reported Giorgos Zantiotis’ death on Sunday, saying that he had been arrested on November 1 after causing a disturbance outside a nightclub, in which he is said to have attacked his sister and a police officer.

His sister has reportedly published a video on social media showing him being violently subdued by police while calling out for help. [AMNA]