Greek man dies in custody in Germany

The Greek Embassy and Consulate in Germany are providing support to the family of a 24-year-old man who died in police custody after being arrested in the German city of Wuppertal last week.

German authorities have indicated that his death may be drug-related.

German media reported Giorgos Zantiotis’ death on Sunday, saying that he had been arrested on November 1 after causing a disturbance outside a nightclub, in which he is said to have attacked his sister and a police officer.

Spectator injured at motocross event dies

Funeral of Fofi Gennimata takes place in Athens

Gennimata to be laid to rest Wednesday

City of Athens to cover cost of Fofi Gennimata’s funeral

Fofi Gennimata, the leader of KINAL, died Monday after a long battle with cancer. She was 56.
Greece mourns passing of KINAL leader

Piraeus port employee dies after workplace accident