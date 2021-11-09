three-members-of-teen-gang-arrested-in-downtown-athens

Three minors – two foreign nationals aged 15 and 16 and a 16-year-old Greek national – have appeared before a prosecutor on charges they were part of a violent gang active in the Athens districts of Agios Panteleimonas, Kolonos and Sepolia.

All three were arrested on Saturday.

Four additional members of the gang have also been identified.

They are accused of attempted homicide, mugging, attempted grievous bodily harm and violations of weapons law.

The 15-year-old and 16-year-old are also accused of disobeying officers.

Police said the 17-year-old was the gang leader.

Gang members carried sharp objects while they also filmed most of their attacks.

Police said they have linked the gang to the attempted murder at a school complex of two minors, leading to the serious injury of one of the victims with a sharp object.

They have also been linked to three further attacks on minors and one case of robbery.