bulgaria-sees-record-334-covid-deaths

Bulgaria had 334 Covid-19 patients die in a single day in its count Tuesday, the country’s highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic.

Bulgarian health authorities also reported 5,286 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours. It has 8,516 Covid-19 patients who are hospitalized, 723 of them in intensive care.

Bulgaria’s population of 7 million remains the least vaccinated in the EU, with less than one-third of its adults fully inoculated against Covid.

The government introduced a health pass entry to most indoor spaces last month in an effort to contain the spread of the infection and speed up vaccinations in the country, where only 30% of the adults are fully inoculated.

Over 250,000 people have taken at least one dose since the health pass was made mandatory on October 21, data showed.

Despite rising virus-related deaths, many Bulgarians remain skeptical of vaccines, due to unfounded fears of potential health damage, superstition or conspiracy theories. Many people also mistrust official information.

Ahead of Bulgaria’s November 14 parliamentary and presidential elections, authorities have been widely hesitant to impose stricter measures to contain the spread of the virus. [AP, Reuters]