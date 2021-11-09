NEWS

Bulgaria sees record 334 Covid deaths

bulgaria-sees-record-334-covid-deaths
Medics work at the intensive care unit at Pirogov, Sofia’s main emergency hospital, Oct. 29, 2021 [AP Photo/Valentina Petrova]

Bulgaria had 334 Covid-19 patients die in a single day in its count Tuesday, the country’s highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic.

Bulgarian health authorities also reported 5,286 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours. It has 8,516 Covid-19 patients who are hospitalized, 723 of them in intensive care.

Bulgaria’s population of 7 million remains the least vaccinated in the EU, with less than one-third of its adults fully inoculated against Covid.

The government introduced a health pass entry to most indoor spaces last month in an effort to contain the spread of the infection and speed up vaccinations in the country, where only 30% of the adults are fully inoculated.

Over 250,000 people have taken at least one dose since the health pass was made mandatory on October 21, data showed.

Despite rising virus-related deaths, many Bulgarians remain skeptical of vaccines, due to unfounded fears of potential health damage, superstition or conspiracy theories. Many people also mistrust official information.

Ahead of Bulgaria’s November 14 parliamentary and presidential elections, authorities have been widely hesitant to impose stricter measures to contain the spread of the virus. [AP, Reuters]

Covid-19
READ MORE
[Stevo Vasiljevic/Reuters]
NEWS

Greece ‘dealing with the pandemic of the unvaccinated’

[Reuters]
NEWS

Greece likely to see next Covid peak in November

[Reuters]
NEWS

Unvaxxed at ICUs in Macedonia and Thrace

A monitor checks students’ Covid vaccination, recovery and self-test certificates on the first day of the new academic year, at the University of Thessaly, in central Greece, on Monday. [Yiannis Papanikos/InTime News]
NEWS

Greek uni teaching federation decries lax safety measures

[Alexandros Michailidis/SOOC]
NEWS

Covid claims life of Serres anti-vaxxer

[AP]
NEWS

Health official sounds alarm over Covid deaths