Up to 11,000 daily cases in next three weeks, expert predicts

Greece’s daily reported Covid-19 cases will reach between 9,000 and 11,000 in the next three weeks, a leading health expert has predicted.

“At this point in our analysis, we have not observed that the cases have peaked,” Nikolaos Tzanakis, an expert in respiratory disease and vice president of the Hellenic Thoracic Society, told Antenna TV on Wednesday.

Greece on Tuesday recorded a record 8,613 new infections, marking a substantial leap from Monday’s 7,300. Another 46 deaths were registered, bringing the total to 16,414. A total 486 patients were on ventilators, from 477 the previous day.

Tzanakis said that around 400 patients are being admitted to hospitals daily, adding that the Greek healthcare system will come under serious strain should the daily figure rise to around 550.