Booster jab appointments at 5.5 months, shot given at six

The platform to book booster shots for people who got the Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines will open five and a half months after the second dose, but the jab will be administered after a minimum period of six months, according to a Health Ministry official on Wednesday.

Recipients of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will receive a booster shot two months after their first dose, said Marios Themistokleous, Health Ministry secretary general for Primary Health Care.

Until now, appointments for third shots were possible only after six months since the last dose.

The tweaks at the online registration platform will be completed in the coming days.