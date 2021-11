Sinkevicius to visit Athens on Nov. 11-12

European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans & Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevicius will pay an official visit to Greece on November 11-12, to promote the European Green Deal, it was announced on Wednesday.

He will also be visiting areas burnt by wildfires at Varibobi and Parnitha in northern Attica.

Sinkevicius will meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Agriculture & Food Minister Spelios Livanos, Energy & Environment Minister Kostas Skrekas and Climate Change & Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides.

[AMNA]