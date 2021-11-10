Thessaloniki customs officers net cocaine haul 

A large consignment of cocaine was found on Wednesday in a refrigerator container carrying bananas that arrived on a ship from Ecuador by customs inspectors of the Independent Public Revenue Authority at the port of Thessaloniki in northern Greece.

The recipient was supposed to be a company in Bulgaria.

More specifically, authorities, in cooperation with the Thessaloniki narcotics squad, found 82 kilos of cocaine.

The container was without a seal, which had obviously been removed at an earlier point, before the container was transported out of the ship.

According to reports, officials in Ecuador recently found 500 kilograms of cocaine, also stashed in a consignment of bananas, in containers destined for the same company in Bulgaria.