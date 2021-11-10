Covid-19: Authorities announce 70 deaths, 7,105 infections

Greece announced 7,105 new Covid-19 infections in the 24 hours that ended on Wednesday afternoon, after reaching a record breaking 8,613 the previous day, official data showed.

Deaths from the coronavirus rose to 70 from 46 on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 16,493.

There were 489 patients on ventilators early Wednesday afternoon, up from 486 the previous day.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said a total of 808,297 infections have been confirmed in the country since the start of the pandemic.