NEWS

Covid-19: Authorities announce 70 deaths, 7,105 infections

covid-19-authorities-announce-70-deaths-7-105-infections
[Vitali Timkiv/AP]

Greece announced 7,105 new Covid-19 infections in the 24 hours that ended on Wednesday afternoon, after reaching a record breaking 8,613 the previous day, official data showed. 

Deaths from the coronavirus rose to 70 from 46 on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 16,493.

There were 489 patients on ventilators early Wednesday afternoon, up from 486 the previous day.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said a total of 808,297 infections have been confirmed in the country since the start of the pandemic. 

Coronavirus
READ MORE
booster-jab-appointments-at-5-5-months-shot-given-at-six
NEWS

Booster jab appointments at 5.5 months, shot given at six

up-to-11-000-daily-cases-in-next-three-weeks-expert-predicts
CORONAVIRUS

Up to 11,000 daily cases in next three weeks, expert predicts

prosecutor-orders-probe-into-fake-vaccine-certificates
NEWS

Prosecutor orders probe into fake vaccine certificates

greece-sees-new-infection-spike-rules-out-drastic-measures
NEWS

Greece sees new infection spike, rules out drastic measures

[File photo]
NEWS

Icons ‘don’t transmit virus,’ says Church spokesman

[InTime News]
NEWS

Health Minister dismisses online lockdown rumors