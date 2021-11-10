greek-officials-monitoring-investigation-into-german-custody-death

Greek diplomatic and consular officials in Germany are monitoring the investigation into the death of a Greek citizen who died while in police custody in the German city of Wuppertal, in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The Dusseldorf Consul General met with the deputy police chief of Wuppertal in nearby Hagen, as his department is investigating in the circumstances surrounding the death. The consul also met with members of the Hagen Prosecutor’s Service and is expected to attend Thursday’s meeting of North Rhine-Westphalia’s Internal Affairs Committee.

The Greek Ambassador in Berlin has contacted North Rhine-Westphalia’s Minister of Internal Affairs, asking for a full update on the affair.

Finally, the Dusseldorf General Consulate is in continuous contact with the man’s family.