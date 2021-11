Two groups of teenagers brawled on Wednesday near the former airport at Elliniko in southern Athens, leaving two injured. According to information from the police, the two groups fought using makeshift weaponry.

The two injured teenagers, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were taken to hospital, while the police have detained another two.

The police are investigating the incident and looking for other participants in the furious brawl. [AMNA]