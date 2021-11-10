NEWS

Trapper among four facing court over street brawl

trapper-among-four-facing-court-over-street-brawl
[InTime News]

Four people, including a well-known trap rapper, are facing criminal charges including causing grievous bodily, the illegal carrying and use of weapons during a street brawl on Tuesday in central Athens.

During the incident, which occurred on café on Lenorman Street in the Kolonos district, two people were hospitalized and three people were taken into custody.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the four defendants can be tried immediately as they were caught in the act.

Police
