more-people-coming-round-to-vaccines

The profile of most of those rushing to get their shots of the first dose of the vaccine in Greece is younger people in areas with low inoculation coverage, according to the most recent data available.

With the infection rate soaring, an analysis of vaccinations in areas around the country with hitherto low rates of inoculation has demonstrated that the fourth wave of the pandemic has frightened many of those citizens who for months had hesitated or refused to get inoculated.

Overall, since November 1 bookings have continued to rise almost exponentially, with a total of 225,547 over the last 10 days.

More specifically, on November 1 a total of 13,087 new first dose appointments were booked. That number had risen to 39,973 by November 8 and 33,272 by November 9.

Tellingly, appointments for the first dose in the prefectures of Greece with vaccination coverage of less than 50% – Drama, Kilkis, Pella, Pieria, Serres, Ilia, West Attica – have shot up.

Moreover, appointments for the first dose of the vaccine surged over the last 10 days in Drama (2,402), Kilkis (1,763), Pella (4,212), Pieria (3,132), Serres (3,962), Fokida (825), Ilia (3,142) and West Attica 3,858.

Thessaloniki, which has also been hard hit by the fourth wave and is also low in vaccination coverage, but not below 50%, leads the pack in first-dose appointments with 20,014 new appointments.

The above demonstrate that the restrictions imposed by the government combined with growing concern among the population have played have played a catalytic role in increasing vaccinations among young people.

Health authorities Wednesday announced 7,105 new Covid-19 infections up until the afternoon, after reaching a record-breaking 8,613 the previous day, official data showed.

Deaths from the coronavirus rose to 70 from 46 on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 16,493.

There were 489 patients on ventilators early Wednesday afternoon, up from 486 the previous day.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said a total of 808,297 infections have been confirmed in the country since the start of the pandemic.