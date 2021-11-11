jerusalem-institute-notes-ankara-threat

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets supporters at a Republic Day ceremony at the mausoleum of modern Turkey’s founder, Kemal Ataturk, in Ankara, on Friday. [Reuters]

Turkey’s increasingly aggressive policy in the Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean is a source of growing threats, according to a study published by Israel’s Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.

“Turkish Irredentism and the Greater Middle East,” by Dr Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak, an expert on contemporary Turkish politics, ends with the recommendation that Western powers “should realize that they face a new Turkey that is more ambitious and driven by dreams of grandeur on the international stage.”

It added that with the change in domestic dynamics and the appeal of Islamic messages growing, “Western powers should no longer see Turkey as a trusted member of NATO.”