teen-hospitalized-after-motocross-injury-returns-home

A 16-year-old boy who was seriously injured during a motocross event in Giannitsa, central Macedonia, on October 17, was released from hospital on Thursday and will be returning to his home in Lesvos, state-run news agency AMNA reported.

Doctors who treated the teen said his health has been fully restored after spending three weeks in the intensive care unit of Papageorgiou Hospital in Thessaloniki.

The youngster was attending the Panhellenic Motocross Championship

when a 16-year-old rider lost control of his motorbike during a jump and crashed into the protective barriers and a metal pole, which fell on two spectators.

The other injured man, a 27-year-old motocross race driver, died of his injuries on November 4.

The two were standing at the pit stop were only qualified mechanics are allowed when the accident took place.

The Pella police department is investigating the circumstances of the accident and the safety measures taken for the event.