Private clinics pledge to assist with Covid patients

Representatives of private clinics reassured Health Minister Thanos Plevris in a teleconference on Wednesday evening that they will help the state in the fight against Covid, making beds available in Attica and other regions of Greece.

With Greece grappling with the fourth wave of the pandemic, Plevris has asked private clinics to provide free ICU beds, assist with the management of the Emergency Response Ambulance Service (EKAV), provide independent facilities for Covid patients, beds for Covid patients and other illnesses.

On Wednesday, Greece confirmed 7,105 new coronavirus infections and 70 deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 16,493.

