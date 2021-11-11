Planned service disruptions at metro, tram on Nov. 13-14

Services on the Athens metro and tram lines will face some disruptions this weekend, November 13-14, due to maintenance work and the Athens Marathon, Urban Rail Transport (STASY) announced on Thursday.

Nikea metro station on line 3 will be closed throughout the weekend due to works for the extension of the line 3 to Piraeus. Nikea and Korydallos will be linked with the bus route 900.

The tram routes will terminate at FIX station from 2 p.m. on Saturday until 8 p.m. on Sunday due to the 38th Athens Authentic Marathon.

Additionally, between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday the tram will terminate at Midias-Mykalis station due to technical works.

