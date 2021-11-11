deadline-for-private-doctors-to-volunteer-in-esy-ends-sunday

Health Minister Thanos Plevris on Thursday said private doctors have until the end of this week to volunteer their services in state-run hospitals overwhelmed by the pandemic, otherwise they will be ordered to cover the positions needed.

“Next week requisitions will be activated for certain categories, starting in northern Greece,” the minister told public broadcaster ERT, adding that private doctors must “immediately decide” whether they are going to fill these positions voluntarily.

Asked about Wednesday’s teleconference with representatives of the country’s private clinics, Plevris said that any vacant bed that is available in the private sector will be allocated to the national healthcare system when needed.

He also said that the national healthcare system (ESY) has a shortage of specialised critical care staff, not ICU beds.

“It is critical that the emergency duty shifts are supported by private clinics,” he said.

Plevris announced last week his plans to requisition the services of private sector doctors from certain specialties in Attica to help fight a renewed surge in coronavirus infections if not enough health workers come forward voluntarily.