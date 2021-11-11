actor-to-stand-trial-for-sexual-assaults-and-rape

A Council of Misdemeanor Court Judges on Thursday ruled that actor Petros Filippidis must stand trial before a Mixed Jury Court on three charges of serious sexual violence, including a charge of rape and two charges of attempted rape.

Filippidis has been accused of twice raping a female colleague in 2008 and of attempting to rape another two actresses in 2010 and 2014.

The court rejected his assertions that the women’s allegations were driven by their desire for publicity.

The actor is currently jailed on remand and has been in custody since his arrest and testimony before an examining magistrate in July on the grounds that he was liable to commit further offences and abuse his power as a theatre owner and director. [AMNA]