Evia reconstruction will be ‘model for holistic development,’ Mitsotakis says

A charred forest area is seen next to the beach of the village of Rovies following a wildfire on the island of Evia, Greece, August 12, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

The plan to reconstruct northern Evia from the devastation wreaked by forest fires last summer “will comprise a model for a new way to see holistic development” and give hope to people who want to remain in their native land as well as offer a better future for their children, the prime minister said on Thursday.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis was speaking at the presentation of the third phase of the plan to reconstruct northern Evia, which suffered extensive physical and economic destruction in August’s wildfires, at Maximos Mansion, his official residence, on Thursday.

Stavros Benos, head of the reconstruction committee, presented the outlines of the 14 studies related to the comprehensive plan for the region. The cost for the studies will be assumed entirely by the private sector and will be ready by September 2022, he said.

The projects themselves will be largely supported by European Union-subsidized National Strategic Reference Framework funding.

Among the focus of the 14 studies are reforestation, infrastructure, cultural development, agricultural production, social networks, tourism and demographics. They will also include city planning studies, particularly for the municipalities of Istiaia-Edipsos and Mantoudi-Limni-Agia Anna.

The meeting was attended by ministers and local officials, representatives of hoteliers and business chambers, as well as of foundations and private businesses that will be involved in the funding of the studies.