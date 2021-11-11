NEWS

Erdogan warns of suffering if he opens border

erdogan-warns-of-suffering-if-he-opens-border

Referring to the migration issue in joint statements with Hungarian leader Viktor Orban on Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he does “not know what will happen to Greece if we open the borders.”

“It is ungrateful for [Greece] to say that Turkey is the source of the problem while our country is hosting 5 million refugees. If we open our borders, I do not know what Greece will suffer, what Greece will do,” he said, while claiming that Greece “sinks refugee boats in the Aegean and the Mediterranean and sentences them to death.”

He also slammed Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his associates of “lying and not behaving honestly, and that is why they do not inspire trust in the region.”

Referring to the stationing of US forces at Alexandroupoli port, he argued Washington “chose the wrong neighbor” and that “all of Greece has been turned into an American base.”

Turkey
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Greece and Turkey to attend Paris Libya summit

[AP]
NEWS

EU extends Turkey sanctions regime over East Med drilling for one year

[Shutterstock]
NEWS

Turkey says it rejects efforts to portray it as part of Belarus migrant problem

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets supporters at a Republic Day ceremony at the mausoleum of modern Turkey’s founder, Kemal Ataturk, in Ankara, on Friday. [Reuters]
NEWS

Jerusalem Institute notes Ankara threat

TB2 drone of Turkish drone-maker Baykar is seen at a stand during the first day of SAHA EXPO Defence and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul, November 10, 2021 [Reuters/Umit Bektas]
NEWS

Turkish defense firm to test sea-based drones as orders swell

[AP]
NEWS

Erdogan files lawsuit against Greek newspaper