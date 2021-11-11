erdogan-warns-of-suffering-if-he-opens-border

Referring to the migration issue in joint statements with Hungarian leader Viktor Orban on Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he does “not know what will happen to Greece if we open the borders.”

“It is ungrateful for [Greece] to say that Turkey is the source of the problem while our country is hosting 5 million refugees. If we open our borders, I do not know what Greece will suffer, what Greece will do,” he said, while claiming that Greece “sinks refugee boats in the Aegean and the Mediterranean and sentences them to death.”

He also slammed Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his associates of “lying and not behaving honestly, and that is why they do not inspire trust in the region.”

Referring to the stationing of US forces at Alexandroupoli port, he argued Washington “chose the wrong neighbor” and that “all of Greece has been turned into an American base.”