woman-accused-of-shooting-ex-also-charged-for-attempted-abduction

A 49-year-old woman accused of trying to kill her ex-husband outside his home in the northern Athens suburb of Halandri on Thursday, will also face charges for allegedly trying to snatch her 12-year-old daughter.

A prosecutor on Friday accused the woman of premeditated attempted murder while in a composed state of mind after she allegedly drove to her 68-year-old former husband’s house armed with a pistol and shot him several times as he was parking his car.

The man had to undergo surgery for life-threatening injuries to his belly and chest. His condition is still described as critical.

The woman, identified as an artist of Albanian descent, allegedly also tried to grab their 12-year-old daughter from the vehicle but was fought off by the child until police officers arrived at the scene and arrested her on the spot.

The pistol she is thought to have used was found on ground near the scene of the shooting, while a search of the suspect’s car uncovered two knives and a sword.

The 49-year-old woman is described as having been violent before, during an acrimonious divorce and custody battle with the 68-year-old.