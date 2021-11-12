ECDC says Greece remains of ‘very high concern’ for Covid

Greece remains among the ten EU countries where the Covid-19 situation is deemed of “very high concern,” the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Friday.

Assessing the situation up to last Sunday, November 7, the ECDC’s most recent risk assessment said “the overall epidemiological situation in the EU/EEA was characterized by a high and rapidly increasing overall case notification rate and a low but slowly increasing death rate.”

“Case notification rates, death rates, and hospital and ICU admissions are all forecast to increase over the next two weeks,” it continued.

Along with Greece, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland and Slovenia are in the highest category of concern.

Thirteen countries (Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, Romania and Slovakia) as of “high concern”, three countries (Cyprus, France and Portugal) are of “moderate concern” and four countries (Italy, Malta, Spain and Sweden) as of “low concern.”

Compared with the previous week, four countries (Belgium, Finland, Liechtenstein and Poland) moved to a higher category, five countries (Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden) moved to a lower category and 21 countries stayed in the same category.