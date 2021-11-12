NEWS

Coast guard officer arrested on suspicion of issuing bogus boat licenses

coast-guard-officer-arrested-on-suspicion-of-issuing-bogus-boat-licenses
[Ministry of Citizen Protection]

A coast guard officer and a private citizen have been arrested following an internal investigation into the issuing of boat licenses without the required supporting documents, the Ministry of Citizen Protection said on Friday.

Investigators found and confiscated 14 rubber stamps with the names of companies selling outboard engines and marine products, invoice books, blank certificates and licenses for various purposes, a laptop as well as a gas pistol.

They also retrieved photocopies of certificates relating to 57 vessels.

The arrested person were taken before a relevant prosecutor.

