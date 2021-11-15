juvenile-gangs-in-greek-capital-a-growing-concern

Police and social authorities have expressed mounting concern regarding the new reality in Athens of criminal gangs formed by minors. This reality is mirrored in the frequent arrests of students for their involvement in violent clashes, robberies and drug dealing.

A case in point is the recent arrest of four boys aged 15 to 17 who are members of the “Colonos Hooligans” gang. They have an Instagram account under a similar name (Colonos Hooligans Family). The gang includes Greeks as well as second-generation immigrants from Albania and Romania. Most used the four-digit security code 1312 on their mobile phones. The number represents the acronym ACAB or “All Cops Are Bastards.”

In what could reflect a worrying trend, the gang engaged in muggings, robbery and stabbings. Three of those arrested were remanded in custody on Thursday pending trial for assault and attempted murder.