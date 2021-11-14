marathon-returns-to-athens

The Athens Classic Marathon takes place on Sunday with 9,800 athletes from 83 countries running the 42,195 meters from Marathon to the Panathenaic Stadium in central Athens, with over 30,000 registrations overall. The 38th Marathon began at 8 a.m. with the 10- and 5-kilometer races starting later.

The marathon returned after a year’s absence due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and a new feature this year is that each race will consist of two groups that start at different times in observance of health protocols.

There are traffic restrictions all along the route until the late afternoon, with traffic police cordoning off main roads across Attica and in central Athens.