Nearly €135k in fines for Covid-19 violations

A total of 74,697 inspections were carried out Saturday by authorities, which recorded 376 cases of violations of epidemiological measures.

The National Transparency Authority announced that a total of €134,450 in fines were imposed, while 15 companies were forced to suspend their operation for 15 days.

The main infringements concerned the lack of use of masks indoors and social distancing violations; lack of documentation regarding the maximum number of customers allowed to be inside a store and the store’s rules of operation; and serving customers indoors in restaurants, cafes, bars and nightclubs without a vaccination or Covid 19 recovery certificates; and, for incoming international travelers, failure to complete the electronic Passenger Locator Form.

“Controls continue across the country with the main goal of ensuring the implementation of the special operating conditions of companies and focusing on areas of high commercial interest,” the Transparency Authority said in a statement.