EU foreign ministers to discuss Belarus, Western Balkans, Varosha in Brussels

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will be in Brussels on Monday for the EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) which will discuss developments in Belarus and Ethiopia, the Western Balkans, the Sahel region, Varosha and climate change.

On the sidelines of the Council, the minister is hosting a working breakfast on behalf of the South-East European Cooperation Process Chairmanship-in-Office, held by Greece, where EU member states, the High Representative Josep Borrell, the participants of the aforementioned process and the Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council, Majlinda Bregu, are expected to participate.

Dendias will then participate, together with Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, in the joint session of EU Foreign Affairs and Defence Ministers that will examine the first draft of the EU Strategic Compass.

