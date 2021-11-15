More Covid tests likely for the unvaccinated, minister says

Greek experts advising the government on the coronavirus are likely to recommend more Covid tests for the unvaccinated, Deputy Health Minister Mina Gaga said on Monday, as the country struggles to contain the fourth wave of the pandemic

The committee is expected to meet on Wednesday.

Under the current restrictions, people who do not have a vaccination of valid recovery certificate have to show a negative rapid or PCR test to gain admission to all retail outlets apart from food stores, as well as to hair salons, cafes, restaurants and other mixed venues.

Despite a surge in the number of Covid patients on ventilators, the government has repeatedly ruled out imposing any more general restrictions on movement and has instead opted for restrictions on their movements and habits of people who refuse to get the jab.

Greek health authorities on Sunday announced 3,869 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday, as well as 80 deaths, up from 70 the previous day. The number of infections always dip on Sunday as much less tests are performed.

There were 536 patients on ventilators early Sunday afternoon, up from 530 a day earlier and 470 last Sunday.