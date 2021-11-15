Investments, Turkey, Parthenon Marbles to dominate Mitsotakis-Johnson meeting

In his first visit to Downing Street on Tuesday, Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to discuss the prospects for deeper Greek-UK economic and trade ties and increased investments, as well as tourism, relations with Turkey and the Cyprus issue during a meeting with his British counterpart Boris Johnson in London.

He is also expected to raise the issue of the Parthenon Marbles, calling for their return.

According to government sources, what Athens is seeking from this trip is to make it clear that Brexit does not affect bilateral relations.

Mitsotakis is expected to stress the important prospects for the further development of economic and trade relations, while promoting tourism to Greece in 2022, provided, of course, that there are no restrictions due to Covid.

During his stay in London, he has also planned meetings with investors, representatives of the Confederation of British Industrialists, and representatives of the Greek community in London.