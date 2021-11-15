Inmate who escaped Corith prison is recaptured 

A 45-year-old inmate who escaped last week from Corinth prison through the main entrance was recaptured early Monday morning in the Athenian suburb of Kallithea.

The man, who is serving 45 years and eight months in prison for a slew of crimes, including shooting a police officer, was able to sneak out of the penitentiary on November 11 when the guard left his post. According to media reports, he simply pushed the button opening the front door and walked out.

The same reports said that, eight days ago, the Corinth prison director had sent an urgent letter to the general secretary for anti-crime policy, Sofia Nikolaou, requesting an increase in the number of penitentiary staff to ensure security.

Athens Security Division is conducting a preliminary investigation on the incident.