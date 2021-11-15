government-to-start-issuing-requisition-orders-to-private-doctors-on-tuesday

Members of the medical staff are seen inside the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital, where coronavirus disease positive patients are treated, in Athens, Greece, November 12, 2021. [Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]

The Greek Health Ministry will start requisitioning the services of private sector doctors from certain specialties on Tuesday, as a deadline to volunteer in the efforts to fight a renewed surge in coronavirus infections that is overwhelming state-run hospitals expires tonight.

“The Ministry of Health has given incentives to private doctors to temporarily strengthen the [national] healthcare system. Tonight we are waiting for the final results of this move, the answers from the medical associations in this direction,” government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou told journalists on Monday.

“Depending on the gaps that exist, the Ministry of Health is ready and, starting tomorrow … will begin the process of requisitioning the services of private doctors,” he said.

Oikonomou said the epidemiological situation in the country is “burdened.”