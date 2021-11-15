NEWS

Police gears up for Polytechnic anniversary

Helicopters, drones and more than 5,500 police officers will be deployed as part of the tight security operation planned by police in central Athens on November 17, on the anniversary of the 1973 student uprising at the Athens Polytechnic.

Greek Police (ELAS) will guard government buildings, embassies and universities to avoid attacks or squatting. 

Officers will once again be deployed in the Exarcheia district for spot checks, from where anti-establishment rioters traditionally mount raids on police after the end of the main march for the anniversary.

ELAS will also keep water cannons in stand-by while the marches take place.

