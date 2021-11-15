NEWS

Baby with Covid intubated in Thessaloniki hospital

baby-with-covid-intubated-in-thessaloniki-hospital

A four-month baby infected with the coronavirus had to be intubated in Ippokrateio Hospital of Thessaloniki its health deteriorated, a local news website reported on Monday.

The baby had initially been hospitalised in Komotini but had to be transferred to Ippokrateio on Saturday when it developed a respiratory infection and had difficulty breathing.

Early Sunday morning, doctors decided to intubate the infant and is now in critical condition.

The baby’s parents have not been vaccinated. 

Coronavirus
READ MORE
Members of the medical staff are seen inside the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital, where coronavirus disease positive patients are treated, in Athens, Greece, November 12, 2021. [Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]
NEWS

Government to start issuing requisition orders to private doctors on Tuesday

[AMNA]
NEWS

More Covid tests likely for the unvaccinated, minister says

[Thestival]
CULTURE

Anti-vaxxers insult masked Thessaloniki film festival attendees

[AP]
NEWS

Cracks appear in wall of unvaccinated

[INTIME]
PANDEMIC

Nearly €135k in fines for Covid-19 violations

[AP]
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: Deaths, intubations rise