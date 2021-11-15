baby-with-covid-intubated-in-thessaloniki-hospital

A four-month baby infected with the coronavirus had to be intubated in Ippokrateio Hospital of Thessaloniki its health deteriorated, a local news website reported on Monday.

The baby had initially been hospitalised in Komotini but had to be transferred to Ippokrateio on Saturday when it developed a respiratory infection and had difficulty breathing.

Early Sunday morning, doctors decided to intubate the infant and is now in critical condition.

The baby’s parents have not been vaccinated.