A man accused of murdering his 75-year-old godmother two weeks ago was linked to a murder that took place in 2009. According to information available to Kathimerini, the police were able to link genetic material from the unsolved 2009 crime scene to the suspect currently in custody.

In an astonishing turn of events, the woman murdered in 2009 was the mother of the lawyer currently representing the suspect in the case of his godmother.