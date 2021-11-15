rate-of-new-coronavirus-cases-in-greece-remains-high-with-6-950

Greek health authorities announced 6,950 new coronavirus cases, an expected rise from Sunday’s 3,869, and 72 deaths on Monday. The report by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also revealed that there are currently 551 patients intubated in Greece’s ICUs.

Most of the intubated patients (460 or 83.48%) are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated with the remaining patients (91 or 16.52% being fully vaccinated.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic reached 838,824, with a total of 16,838 deaths over the same period.