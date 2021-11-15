More pandemic measures not ruled out, says Greek health minister

Health Minister Thanos Plevris said on Monday that, if deemed necessary, the government will introduce further restrictions for the unvaccinated.

Asked if a lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the table, like the one in Austria, he said that any measures “are protective, not punitive,” given that the pressure on the National Health System stems from patients who have not been vaccinated.

“The government is discussing whether more measures are needed for the unvaccinated. These will also be discussed by the committee of experts that will meet on Tuesday or Wednesday,” he said, clarifying that despite the increase in cases, “there are some more encouraging factors, as the number of cases seems to be stabilizing.”