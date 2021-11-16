minister-urges-respect-for-nov-17-anniversary-message

Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos has issued an appeal to political parties and all those involved in the celebrations in central Athens on Wednesday marking November 17, the anniversary of the 1973 student uprising at the Athens Polytechnic, “to respond responsibly and to preserve the message of the anniversary.”

In an interview with Skai TV on Monday, Theodorikakos stressed that “the anniversary of the Polytechnic is and should be a celebration of democracy, freedom and unity, and that is why the celebration should be peaceful.”

“This is the goal of the government. To safeguard the safety of the citizens who will be working and moving on the streets as well as property.”

Helicopters, drones and more than 5,500 police officers will be deployed as part of the tight security operation planned by police.

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) will guard government buildings, embassies and universities to avoid attacks or squatting.

Officers will once again be deployed in the Exarchia district for spot checks, from where anti-establishment rioters traditionally mount raids on police after the end of the main march for the anniversary.

ELAS will also keep water cannons on standby while the marches take place.