boosters-the-main-weapon-in-covid-fight

Rather than sweeping across-the-board interventions, the government is considering a series of targeted moves to increase vaccinations, which is the ultimate goal.

The reason it is not looking at introducing more measures is because an analysis of last week’s data suggests that the pandemic has most probably reached its peak and will start to loosen its grip in early December.

Moreover, the large increase in vaccinations as of late is creating the conditions down the line for the completion of the coveted wall of immunity.

The targeted moves by the government are expected during the week.

The first intervention under consideration, which is at the moment the most likely, concerns moves to ensure that people over 65 get their booster shots.

Tellingly, government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou stressed on Monday that the term fully vaccinated now entails a booster shot as well.

“We will place emphasis on this in the coming period,” he said.

The most probable scenario is that the vaccination certificates of this age group will “expire” for those who don’t get their booster.

The goal is for everyone in this group to get a third dose, as they run the greatest risk of hospitalization.

From then on, whatever measures are decided – if decided – will only concern the unvaccinated and their access to leisure venues, as it is considered difficult to allow only vaccinated people in supermarkets and pharmacies.

Oikonomou said as much on Monday, insisting that the government is discussing “anything that can encourage vaccination coverage and the safety of citizens.”

At the moment access to closed areas in restaurants and cafes is limited only to vaccinated peoples while outside areas are mixed.

One proposal on the table is to allow access to outdoor spaces only to the vaccinated, while something similar has also been discussed for both theaters and cinemas.

The counterargument to this, however, is that the data concerning these venues does not suggest a surge in cases.

In any case, however, whatever measures are decided will only concern the unvaccinated, as it has already long been decided that any decisions taken will not disrupt the daily life of the vaccinated.