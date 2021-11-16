NEWS

One ISAP rail worker killed, two injured

[Alexandros Vlachos/AMNA]

Three workers in a maintenance crew on Athens’ ISAP electric railway were injured in the early hours of Tuesday and one died later in hospital, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) has said.

The three men were reportedly injured in a crash after the brakes failed on the rail grinder they were operating. The machine was sent careening down the track until it collided with an empty train that had been parked at Agios Nikolaos station to act as a buffer.

Speaking on Skai TV, the chief executive of ISAP operator STASY, Nikolaos Hairetas, confirmed that one of the three men died in hospital. He was 41 years old.

In the meantime, the Agios Nikolaos station has been closed and trains are running only between Omonia and Piraeus, and Ano Patissia and Kifissia.

